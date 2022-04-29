Flooding can occur in a variety of situations. Flood inundation maps are key tools that help us visualize what may occur during a flood and take actions to prepare in advance. The maps you see on the National Inventory of Dams (also referred to as the “NID”) are designed to show flooding that could occur near dams. This video describes what dam flood inundation maps are, how they can be used, and where more information can be found.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841391
|VIRIN:
|220429-O-IO849-426
|Filename:
|DOD_108944705
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
This work, Flood Inundation Maps, by Katelyn Noland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
