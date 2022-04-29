Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Maj. Squire; from military child to service member

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    United States Air Force Maj. Kayley Squire, 325th Operations Support Squadron director of operations, tells her story of being a military child in a military-heavy family which led to her commissioning with the Air Force.

    Members of Squire's family have served going back generations, the most recent being her mother, who commissioned with the U.S. Army in 1984.

    Month of the Military Child is honored every year during the month of April and is supported by the Department of Defense as well as other national-level leaders.

    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:11
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Maj. Squire; from military child to service member, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Families
    Children
    Family
    USAF
    MOMC
    MonthOfTheMilitaryChild

