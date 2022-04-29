USAF Maj. Squire; from military child to service member

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States Air Force Maj. Kayley Squire, 325th Operations Support Squadron director of operations, tells her story of being a military child in a military-heavy family which led to her commissioning with the Air Force.



Members of Squire's family have served going back generations, the most recent being her mother, who commissioned with the U.S. Army in 1984.



Month of the Military Child is honored every year during the month of April and is supported by the Department of Defense as well as other national-level leaders.