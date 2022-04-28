Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Facts: Sexual Assault in the Corps

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, shares some facts about sexual assault in the Marine Corps as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 21, 2022. As the month of April concludes, Woodworth highlights various aspects of the sexual assault prevention, as well as promoting the services and resources Sexual Assault Prevention and Response offices can provide to survivors of sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:11
    Category: PSA
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    MCB Camp Pendleton

    SAPR

