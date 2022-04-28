U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, shares some facts about sexual assault in the Marine Corps as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 21, 2022. As the month of April concludes, Woodworth highlights various aspects of the sexual assault prevention, as well as promoting the services and resources Sexual Assault Prevention and Response offices can provide to survivors of sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 16:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|841384
|VIRIN:
|220428-M-VF398-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108944550
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Facts: Sexual Assault in the Corps, by SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
