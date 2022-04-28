The Facts: Sexual Assault in the Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, shares some facts about sexual assault in the Marine Corps as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 21, 2022. As the month of April concludes, Woodworth highlights various aspects of the sexual assault prevention, as well as promoting the services and resources Sexual Assault Prevention and Response offices can provide to survivors of sexual assault. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin)