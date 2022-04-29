HMH-461 receives fourth CH-53K King Stallion as part of IOC milestone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 received their fourth CH-53K King Stallion helicopter as part of the Marine Corps' declaration of initial operational capability (IOC) for the aircraft. The declaration of IOC supports the commandant of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 by improving capabilities and restructuring Marine Corps aviation for the future fight.



This B-Roll package contains the following:

Four CH-53K King Stallions, Marines performing inspections and maintenance



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)