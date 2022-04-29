HMH-461 receives fourth CH-53K King Stallion as part of IOC milestone

Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461 received their fourth CH-53K King Stallion helicopter as part of the Marine Corps' declaration of initial operational capability (IOC) for the aircraft. The declaration of IOC supports the commandant of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 by improving capabilities and restructuring Marine Corps aviation for the future fight.
This B-Roll package contains the following:
Four CH-53K King Stallions, Marines performing inspections and maintenance
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Pvt. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US
