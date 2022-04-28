Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAFFS 3 flies over Black Mountain in Idaho

    BLACK MOUNTAIN, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Laura Fitzmorris 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    BLACK MOUNTAIN, Idaho -- A C-130 from the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, equipped with a U.S. Forest Service Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) unit flies over Black Mountain in Idaho during an annual training event April 28, 2022. One Air Force Reserve and three Air National Guard locations participate in the MAFFS Program. The 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the only Air Force Reserve unit supporting the aerial firefighting mission. The Air National Guard units supporting MAFFS include the 146 AW in Channel Islands, Air National Guard Base, California, the 152 AW based in Reno, Nevada, and the 153 AW based at Cheyenne, Wyoming. Each flying unit stores and is ready to activate two of the MAFFS units for a total of eight nationwide.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841382
    VIRIN: 220428-F-II154-1002
    PIN: 153302
    Filename: DOD_108944537
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: BLACK MOUNTAIN, ID, US

