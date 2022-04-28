Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Riley hosted a Victory Mental Health Summit at Riley's Conference Center April 29, 2022. The summit overviewed the aspects and studies in the field of mental health. (U.S. Army video by private first class Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 14:57
    Video ID: 841376
    VIRIN: 220428-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_108944397
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Victory Mental Health Summit Spotlight, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    Summit
    1ID
    Fort Riley
    Victory Wellness
    Riley's Conference Center

