Security Management Offices (SMO) Consolidation and PII Management

To describe the process of consolidating and organizing Security Management Offices (SMOs) into a linear hierarchy and managing the Personally Identifiable Information within the Defense Information System for Security Joint Verification System (DISS/JCS) application. It includes narration, application screenshots and graphics to educate system users on this procedure. The webinar was conducted by a DISS/JVS subject matter expert (SME) and approved content by DCSA Training Team. The attendees of this webinar included various U.S. Government and Industrial personnel security practitioners and users of the DISS/JVS system. This recording is the only one like it exhibiting this content.