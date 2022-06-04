Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Management Offices (SMO) Consolidation and PII Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    To describe the process of consolidating and organizing Security Management Offices (SMOs) into a linear hierarchy and managing the Personally Identifiable Information within the Defense Information System for Security Joint Verification System (DISS/JCS) application. It includes narration, application screenshots and graphics to educate system users on this procedure. The webinar was conducted by a DISS/JVS subject matter expert (SME) and approved content by DCSA Training Team. The attendees of this webinar included various U.S. Government and Industrial personnel security practitioners and users of the DISS/JVS system. This recording is the only one like it exhibiting this content.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841370
    VIRIN: 220406-D-D0467-2001
    PIN: 505751
    Filename: DOD_108944372
    Length: 00:23:07
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Management Offices (SMO) Consolidation and PII Management, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSA DISS SMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT