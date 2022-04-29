4 SOPS 30th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841366" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 4th Space Operations Squadron, under Space Delta 8 - Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare, celebrates 30 years of "Linking the Forces." Since its activation on April 30, 1992, 4 SOPS has operated the U.S. Space Force's protected and wideband Military Satellite Communications systems from its home at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, and from its three mobile constellation control stations at various worldwide locations.