Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4 SOPS 30th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    The 4th Space Operations Squadron, under Space Delta 8 - Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare, celebrates 30 years of "Linking the Forces." Since its activation on April 30, 1992, 4 SOPS has operated the U.S. Space Force's protected and wideband Military Satellite Communications systems from its home at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, and from its three mobile constellation control stations at various worldwide locations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841366
    VIRIN: 220429-F-BV344-1001
    Filename: DOD_108944329
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 SOPS 30th Anniversary, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communications
    satellites
    space
    USSF
    Schriever
    4 SOPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT