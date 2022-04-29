The 4th Space Operations Squadron, under Space Delta 8 - Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare, celebrates 30 years of "Linking the Forces." Since its activation on April 30, 1992, 4 SOPS has operated the U.S. Space Force's protected and wideband Military Satellite Communications systems from its home at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, and from its three mobile constellation control stations at various worldwide locations.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841366
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-BV344-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108944329
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 SOPS 30th Anniversary, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
