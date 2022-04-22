U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct live fire qualifications for table one range qualifications on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 22, 2022. Table 1 qualifications consist of shooting from the 200, 300 and 500 yard line in the sitting, kneeling, standing and prone positions. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841360
|VIRIN:
|220422-M-FX088-099
|Filename:
|DOD_108944276
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Table 1 Qualifications, by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
