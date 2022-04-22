Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Table 1 Qualifications

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct live fire qualifications for table one range qualifications on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 22, 2022. Table 1 qualifications consist of shooting from the 200, 300 and 500 yard line in the sitting, kneeling, standing and prone positions. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    This work, Echo Company Table 1 Qualifications, by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

