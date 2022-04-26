Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COFFEE WITH | IAN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    1LT Ian Fisher, shares insight on facing challenges and how to approach them.

    The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao, is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.

    Video 4 of 8.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 13:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841359
    VIRIN: 220426-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108944254
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COFFEE WITH | IAN, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    tim yao
    usarmarketing
    coffee with

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT