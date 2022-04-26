1LT Ian Fisher, shares insight on facing challenges and how to approach them.
The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao, is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.
Video 4 of 8.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 13:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841359
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-KJ871-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108944254
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COFFEE WITH | IAN, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT