Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trauma Talks: Gun Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Gun safety is everyone’s responsibility! If you are hunting, shooting recreationally on a range, or have firearm in your home, there are important safety measures to follow.

    The latest NMCCL Trauma Talks episode talks about how everyone can prevent injury or death from a firearm.

    NMCCL's Trauma Talks webisode series promotes injury prevention and safety for everyone. Many accidents or ailments can be prevented by staying alert, vigilant, and following safety precautions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 14:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841354
    VIRIN: 220429-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108944178
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trauma Talks: Gun Safety, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firearm safety
    Navy Medicine
    injury prevention
    NMCCL
    trauma prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT