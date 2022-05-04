Trauma Talks: Gun Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gun safety is everyone’s responsibility! If you are hunting, shooting recreationally on a range, or have firearm in your home, there are important safety measures to follow.



The latest NMCCL Trauma Talks episode talks about how everyone can prevent injury or death from a firearm.



NMCCL's Trauma Talks webisode series promotes injury prevention and safety for everyone. Many accidents or ailments can be prevented by staying alert, vigilant, and following safety precautions.