172nd CRF Southern Strike 2022

The 156th Contingency Response Group, the 172nd Contingency Response Flight and the 146th Contingency Response Flight strengthened their inherent flexibility, integration and expeditionary mobility support during Southern Strike 2022. Southern Strike is a large-scale, conventional and special operations exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard. It focuses on combat readiness, building relationships, and preparing for possible future contingency missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)