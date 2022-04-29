Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd CRF Southern Strike 2022

    MS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    The 156th Contingency Response Group, the 172nd Contingency Response Flight and the 146th Contingency Response Flight strengthened their inherent flexibility, integration and expeditionary mobility support during Southern Strike 2022. Southern Strike is a large-scale, conventional and special operations exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard. It focuses on combat readiness, building relationships, and preparing for possible future contingency missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841350
    VIRIN: 220429-Z-BT678-239
    Filename: DOD_108944029
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172nd CRF Southern Strike 2022, by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    PRANG
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    CIANG
    SouthernStrike2022

