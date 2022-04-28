Every year, Altus Air Force Base members celebrate the Month of the Military Child during April. This year, the month kicked off with Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Robert Garrison, city of Altus mayor, signing a proclamation declaring April the Month of the Military Child. Members of the base participated in countless activities and observances in celebration of military children, including Purple Up Day. The color symbolizes all branches of the military as it is a combination of Army Green, Air Force blue, Marine red and Navy blue. Squadrons all throughout the base held events to show their support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841340
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-KL977-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108943639
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Altus Air Force Base celebrates Month of the Military Child, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT