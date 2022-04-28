Altus Air Force Base celebrates Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841340" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Every year, Altus Air Force Base members celebrate the Month of the Military Child during April. This year, the month kicked off with Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Robert Garrison, city of Altus mayor, signing a proclamation declaring April the Month of the Military Child. Members of the base participated in countless activities and observances in celebration of military children, including Purple Up Day. The color symbolizes all branches of the military as it is a combination of Army Green, Air Force blue, Marine red and Navy blue. Squadrons all throughout the base held events to show their support. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)