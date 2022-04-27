Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 ABCT Participates in Abrams Operations Summit

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.27.2022

    Video by Pvt. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division participate in a three day Abrams Operations Summit to demonstrate the operations of the M1A2 Abrams Tank to the Polish Armed Forces at Bruchierz Range, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 27, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces, execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and-control for rotational and assigned-units in the European theater. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Justin Leva)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841338
    VIRIN: 220427-A-FL671-818
    Filename: DOD_108943607
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 ABCT Participates in Abrams Operations Summit, by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    FightAsOne
    VictoryStrong
    AbramsOperationSummit

