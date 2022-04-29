US and European Marines strengthen transatlantic security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Norway, members of the US Marine Corps worked with European Allies in a demonstration of transatlantic unity and strength.

Synopsis

During Exercise Cold Response 2022 in Norway, members of the US Marine Corps arrived ashore in Dutch landing craft and US Marine helicopters provided air support to Italian Marines who were training on the ground, in a demonstration of transatlantic unity and strength.

Exercises like Cold Response enable Allied forces from both sides of the Atlantic to work together. This helps to align skills and practices and overcome barriers such as different systems and languages. It also means that decades-long bonds can be reaffirmed and strengthened.

The exercise took place in March 2022 and featured 30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allied and partner countries.

Transcript

— TEXT ON SCREEN —

THESE DUTCH LANDING CRAFT ARE CARRYING US MARINES



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

1st LT. COLIN KOZAK

US Marine Corps

“We really want those good working relationships. We want that connection with our brothers across the Atlantic.”





THE AMPHIBIOUS LANDING TOOK PLACE ON EXERCISE COLD RESPONSE



IN NORWAY





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

1st LT. COLIN KOZAK

US Marine Corps

“They taught me all the skills needed to survive and thrive right out here in the Arctic environment. They took good care of us and we’re going to take good care of them.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

NATO ALLIES FROM EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

EXERCISE TOGETHER TO SHARE SKILLS AND PRACTICES

AND IMPROVE

UNDERSTANDING

BETWEEN

MULTINATIONAL FORCES







—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

1st LT. COLIN KOZAK

US Marine Corps

“Y’all use the metric system where we still use imperial so learning everything in tenths rather than twelfths is a little confusing.”





—SOUNDBITE IN DUTCH WITH ENGLISH SUBS—

1ST LT. WOUTER

Netherlands Marine Corps

“The moment we start practising with each other with the same weapons systems, the same tactics, we are able to be deployed that way anywhere in the world. So when we are actually linked to a task, that cooperation will make it easier.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —

DURING EXERCISE COLD RESPONSE

US HELICOPTERS ALSO PROVIDED AIR SUPPORT

TO ITALIAN FORCES ON THE GROUND



—SOUNDBITE IN ITALIAN WITH ENGLISH SUBS—

CDR. DANIELE LUCIDI

Italian Marines

“It is more important than ever, in this situation, to strengthen the Alliance ties between European countries and the United States. It is important in order to use the same procedures, to test force interoperability and work together.”