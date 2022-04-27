video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, 88 Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, and installation experts brief the public on the Air Installations Compatible Use Zones, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 27, 2022. ​​​​The purpose of the AICUZ Program is to protect the public's health, safety and welfare from noise and hazards through compatible development in the aircraft environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)