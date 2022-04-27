U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, 88 Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, and installation experts brief the public on the Air Installations Compatible Use Zones, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 27, 2022. The purpose of the AICUZ Program is to protect the public's health, safety and welfare from noise and hazards through compatible development in the aircraft environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 13:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841332
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108943491
|Length:
|00:33:19
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Installations Compatible Use Zones, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT