100th ARW refuels 48th FW during exercise Point Blank 22

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, refuels a F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, during exercise Point Blank 22-2 over the North Sea, April 28, 2022. Point Blank is a low-cost, multi-event exercise designed and co-hosted by the Royal Air Force and the 48th FW created to increase tactical proficiency of Department of Defense and Ministry of Defence forces stationed within the United Kingdom and Europe alongside NATO partners.