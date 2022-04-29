Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: April 29, 2022

    JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 join Australian citizens and members of the Australian Defence Force during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day, U.S. ambassador to Japan along with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa visited the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, and Soldiers and civilians from the 9th Mission Support Command worked alongside the Sergeant Majors Pacific Association to help clean up the local community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 05:13
    TAGS

    uss abraham lincoln
    rahm emanuel
    9th mission support
    usindopacom
    MRF-D 22
    107th commemorative service

