Pacific News: April 29, 2022

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 join Australian citizens and members of the Australian Defence Force during the 107th Commemorative Service in honor of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps Day, U.S. ambassador to Japan along with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa visited the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, and Soldiers and civilians from the 9th Mission Support Command worked alongside the Sergeant Majors Pacific Association to help clean up the local community.