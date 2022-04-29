Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why it’s critical for NATO to exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    04.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    “The invasion to Ukraine of Russia underlined again that you need to have capable forces, combat-ready.” Learn why long-planned military drills continue across the Alliance in a changing security environment.

    To improve readiness, capability and interoperability, NATO regularly conducts exercises, testing forces in the air, on land and at sea to make sure they are able to face all possible scenarios.
    Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has changed the face of European security and underlined the need for combat-ready forces to be able to deploy at speed across NATO Allied territory.
    Military exercises such as Cold Response and Brilliant Jump, which took place in the Arctic, are long-planned training exercises that enable troops to practise their skills in sub-zero temperatures on difficult terrain.
    More than 30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allies and partners took part in Cold Response ‘22 in Norway in March.

    This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master version for the full transcript.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 05:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841314
    VIRIN: 220429-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108943244
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT