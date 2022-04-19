Admiral Robert P. Burke visited Cincu Romania to meet with commanders and observe training 19 April, 2022. NATO has enhanced its presence in the Eastern part of the Alliance, with eight multinational battlegroups from the Baltic to the Black Sea. These battlegroups represent the biggest reinforcement of NATO’s collective defence in a generation.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 04:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841310
|VIRIN:
|220419-M-VB498-038
|Filename:
|DOD_108943220
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Admiral Burke Visits Romanian Battlegroup, by MSgt Scott McAdam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT