Happy Mother’s Day from Ali Al Salem AB

Service members deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, give Mother’s Day greetings to their moms and other loved ones, April 28, 2022. Mother’s Day is a U.S. national holiday held on the second Sunday in May, honoring motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 02:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841296
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-PL327-288
|Filename:
|DOD_108943141
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
