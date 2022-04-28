Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Mother’s Day from Ali Al Salem AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.28.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Service members deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, give Mother’s Day greetings to their moms and other loved ones, April 28, 2022. Mother’s Day is a U.S. national holiday held on the second Sunday in May, honoring motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 02:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841296
    VIRIN: 220428-F-PL327-288
    Filename: DOD_108943141
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother’s Day from Ali Al Salem AB, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mother’s Day
    Moms
    ASAB
    Mother’s Day 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT