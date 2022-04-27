Command Sgt. Maj. Tiffany Montgomery sends her love to her children in Arlington, Virginia and Austin, Texas for the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 01:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|841270
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-BC259-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108942986
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Soldier send love to her Children during Month of the Military Child, by SSG Felix Mena and CPT Avery Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
