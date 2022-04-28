III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducts a Jungle Field Exercise March 21-25 at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan. During the FEX, III MIG Marines practiced their ability to conduct distributed operations in an austere environment. JWTC provides challenging terrain that is found on many of the islands in the Indo-Pacific. Mastery of this terrain contributes to III MIG’s ability to employ multiple modes of low-signature maneuver in a jungle environment; as well as developing and deploying distributed, lethal, networked and persistent capabilities to process and close kill chains.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Matthew Krogull)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 22:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841265
|VIRIN:
|220429-M-JQ180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108942966
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MIG Jungle Warfare Training Exercise, by PFC Matthew Krogull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT