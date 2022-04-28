Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG Jungle Warfare Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Krogull 

    III MEF Information Group     

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducts a Jungle Field Exercise March 21-25 at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan. During the FEX, III MIG Marines practiced their ability to conduct distributed operations in an austere environment. JWTC provides challenging terrain that is found on many of the islands in the Indo-Pacific. Mastery of this terrain contributes to III MIG’s ability to employ multiple modes of low-signature maneuver in a jungle environment; as well as developing and deploying distributed, lethal, networked and persistent capabilities to process and close kill chains.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Matthew Krogull)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 22:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841265
    VIRIN: 220429-M-JQ180-1001
    Filename: DOD_108942966
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Casualty Evacuation
    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    U.S. Marines
    Rappelling
    austere environment
    Endurance Course
    water training
    ICC
    BIVOUAC
    Hasty Rappel
    Jungle Medicine
    III MEF Information Group
    III MIG
    Information Environment
    MRZRs
    Expeditionary Control Node

