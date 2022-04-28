III MIG Jungle Warfare Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conducts a Jungle Field Exercise March 21-25 at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan. During the FEX, III MIG Marines practiced their ability to conduct distributed operations in an austere environment. JWTC provides challenging terrain that is found on many of the islands in the Indo-Pacific. Mastery of this terrain contributes to III MIG’s ability to employ multiple modes of low-signature maneuver in a jungle environment; as well as developing and deploying distributed, lethal, networked and persistent capabilities to process and close kill chains.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Matthew Krogull)