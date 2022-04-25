Neonatal transport training exercise

Airmen and Soldiers came together from the AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group and Tripler Army Medical Center to train to help transport U.S. Pacific Air Forces littlest warriors. The training was a part of the neonatal transport course that focused on safely and efficiently loading and securing a NICU transport system onto a C-17 Globemaster III.
This capability allows for the United States Air Force to transport children in need to medical facilities around the globe to receive the care they need.
|04.25.2022
|04.28.2022 22:02
|Series
|841263
|220428-F-GM429-0001
|DOD_108942948
|00:00:58
|HI, US
|1
|1
