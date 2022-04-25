Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Neonatal transport training exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and Soldiers came together from the AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group and Tripler Army Medical Center to train to help transport U.S. Pacific Air Forces littlest warriors. The training was a part of the neonatal transport course that focused on safely and efficiently loading and securing a NICU transport system onto a C-17 Globemaster III.
    This capability allows for the United States Air Force to transport children in need to medical facilities around the globe to receive the care they need.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 22:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841263
    VIRIN: 220428-F-GM429-0001
    Filename: DOD_108942948
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neonatal transport training exercise, by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NICU
    JBPHH
    USAF
    MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT