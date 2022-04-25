Neonatal transport training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and Soldiers came together from the AFMS Hickam 15th Medical Group and Tripler Army Medical Center to train to help transport U.S. Pacific Air Forces littlest warriors. The training was a part of the neonatal transport course that focused on safely and efficiently loading and securing a NICU transport system onto a C-17 Globemaster III.

This capability allows for the United States Air Force to transport children in need to medical facilities around the globe to receive the care they need.