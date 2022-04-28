U.S. Marines with the Ground Combat Element (GCE) and the Aviation Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 conduct on and off drills on MV-22 Ospreys during tactical rehearsals in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s GCE and ACE conducted the drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841262
|VIRIN:
|220428-M-YO040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108942945
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D 22: GCE and ACE conduct On and Off Drills, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
