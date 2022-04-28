Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 22: GCE and ACE conduct On and Off Drills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with the Ground Combat Element (GCE) and the Aviation Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 conduct on and off drills on MV-22 Ospreys during tactical rehearsals in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s GCE and ACE conducted the drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841262
    VIRIN: 220428-M-YO040-1001
    Filename: DOD_108942945
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: GCE and ACE conduct On and Off Drills, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    Australia
    Darwin
    MRF-D
    MV-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT