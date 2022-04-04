Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th ESC Best Squad Competition

    CAMP HENRY/CAMP CARROLL, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    04.04.2022

    Video by Pvt. Pablo Mata 

    AFN Daegu

    Warrior tasks and drills as well as boards were performed at the 19th ESC Best Squad Competition

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841260
    VIRIN: 220404-A-EQ694-359
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108942937
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HENRY/CAMP CARROLL, 27, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th ESC Best Squad Competition, by PV2 Pablo Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Squad
    19th ESC
    this is my squad

