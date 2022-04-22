1st Lieutenant David Miller, 18th Medical Group Mental Health Clinic licensed social worker, sits down with the 18th Wing Public Affairs Team during a Mental Health Minute segment on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2022. Miller discussed positive psychology and advised on how to integrate positive practices into the lives of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 21:20
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|841258
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108942931
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Minute: Positive Psychology, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena Air Base
18th Wing
Positive Psychology
Mental Health Minute
