    Mental Health Minute: Positive Psychology

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lieutenant David Miller, 18th Medical Group Mental Health Clinic licensed social worker, sits down with the 18th Wing Public Affairs Team during a Mental Health Minute segment on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2022. Miller discussed positive psychology and advised on how to integrate positive practices into the lives of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 21:20
    Category: Commercials
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Kadena Air Base

    18th Wing

    Positive Psychology

    Mental Health Minute

