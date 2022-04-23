Base personnel and veterans participate in the Kadena Top 3’s 9th Memorial Bataan Death March on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2022. The run/walk event was held to commemorate the 76,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war that were forced to march 66 miles during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 21:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|841256
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-IK699-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108942919
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the Fallen: Kadena Top 3 9th Memorial Bataan Death March, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena Air Base
18th Wing
POW
Philippines
Bataan Death March
Top 3
