    Honoring the Fallen: Kadena Top 3 9th Memorial Bataan Death March

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Base personnel and veterans participate in the Kadena Top 3’s 9th Memorial Bataan Death March on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2022. The run/walk event was held to commemorate the 76,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war that were forced to march 66 miles during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 21:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 841256
    VIRIN: 220428-F-IK699-002
    Filename: DOD_108942919
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, Honoring the Fallen: Kadena Top 3 9th Memorial Bataan Death March, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base

    18th Wing

    POW

    Philippines

    Bataan Death March

    Top 3

