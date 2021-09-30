Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patches of PACAF 13/16: 36th Wing (Andersen)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    In part 13 of this series, 36th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, introduces the patch of the 36th Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 21:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841252
    VIRIN: 210930-F-DG902-009
    Filename: DOD_108942902
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patches of PACAF 13/16: 36th Wing (Andersen), by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Pacific Air Forces
    36th Wing
    #AF75fet
    Patches of PACAF
    Jeremy T. Sloane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT