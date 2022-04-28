Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs person from cruise ship off Oregon Coast

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria aircrew medevacs a patient off a Disney cruise ship underway April 8, 2022 offshore of Astoria, Oregon. The patient reportedly was experiencing uncontrollable bleeding and was transferred to Life-Flight for further medical care in Portland. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841251
    VIRIN: 220428-G-AF140-1002
    Filename: DOD_108942883
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs person from cruise ship off Oregon Coast, by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    SAR
    Astoria
    cruise ship
    hoist
    Jayhawk

