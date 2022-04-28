A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria aircrew medevacs a patient off a Disney cruise ship underway April 8, 2022 offshore of Astoria, Oregon. The patient reportedly was experiencing uncontrollable bleeding and was transferred to Life-Flight for further medical care in Portland. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841251
|VIRIN:
|220428-G-AF140-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108942883
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
This work, Coast Guard medevacs person from cruise ship off Oregon Coast, by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
