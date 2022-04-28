YPG Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



April is Month of the Military Child, and as the month comes to an end Yuma Proving Ground’s Child Development Center hosted a fun day for the children, many of whom are Army dependents.



In his remarks after signing the proclamation earlier this month, Yuma Proving Ground Command Col. Patrick McFall said, “Children in military families go through a lot. They need to know that there are safe places for them, that people care, and that people understand the hardships and dedication they show on behalf of our country; hardships they didn’t sign up for.”



This morning the children had no worries as they enjoyed water play, hung out with Sparky the Fire Dog, and YPG firefighters.