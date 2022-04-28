House Subcommittee Hears Testimony on FY23 Special Operations Budget

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Christopher P. Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, and Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, testify before the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations about the fiscal year 2023 budget requests for special operations forces and U.S. Special Operations Command.