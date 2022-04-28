Christopher P. Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, and Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, testify before the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations about the fiscal year 2023 budget requests for special operations forces and U.S. Special Operations Command.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 18:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|841246
|Filename:
|DOD_108942740
|Length:
|00:48:23
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, House Subcommittee Hears Testimony on FY23 Special Operations Budget , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT