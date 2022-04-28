Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Subcommittee Hears Testimony on FY23 Special Operations Budget

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Christopher P. Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, and Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, testify before the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations about the fiscal year 2023 budget requests for special operations forces and U.S. Special Operations Command.

