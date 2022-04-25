VMFA-242 Landing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircrafts with Marine Attack Squadron 242 prepare to land on the flight line in support of exercise Red Flag-Alaska 22 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 25, 2022. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and ultimately enabling all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)