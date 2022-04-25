U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircrafts with Marine Attack Squadron 242 prepare to land on the flight line in support of exercise Red Flag-Alaska 22 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 25, 2022. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and ultimately enabling all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|841245
|VIRIN:
|220425-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108942739
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VMFA-242 Landing, by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
