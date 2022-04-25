Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-242 Landing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircrafts with Marine Attack Squadron 242 prepare to land on the flight line in support of exercise Red Flag-Alaska 22 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 25, 2022. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and ultimately enabling all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841245
    VIRIN: 220425-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_108942739
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-242 Landing, by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag Alaska 22

