B-Roll Canandaigua VA Building 2 Beam Topping

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841240" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo Louisville team members, stakeholders from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Pike Co. and Hueber-Breuer Construction Joint Venture celebrate the placement of the final structural beam atop the community Center Building being constructed at the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, New York, April 28, 2022. Placement of the beam marks a major milestone in the larger Canandaigua VA Major Construction Project being managed by USACE Buffalo District. (U.S. Army Video by Yvonne Najera)