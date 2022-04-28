Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Canandaigua VA Building 2 Beam Topping

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo Louisville team members, stakeholders from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Pike Co. and Hueber-Breuer Construction Joint Venture celebrate the placement of the final structural beam atop the community Center Building being constructed at the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua, New York, April 28, 2022. Placement of the beam marks a major milestone in the larger Canandaigua VA Major Construction Project being managed by USACE Buffalo District. (U.S. Army Video by Yvonne Najera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841240
    VIRIN: 220428-D-ZQ575-636
    Filename: DOD_108942558
    Length: 00:11:36
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Canandaigua VA Building 2 Beam Topping, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Buffalo
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT