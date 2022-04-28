2SBCT CROWS-J Javelin Demonstration

2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, became the first formation to fire a FGM-148 Javelin using the Common Remote Weapon Station-Javelin system from a Stryker, making it the most lethal formation in the U.S. Army, April 28 at Fort Carson, Colo. The CROWS-J is a stabilized mount that contains a sensor suite and fire control software, allowing on-the-move target reference points, programmable target reference points, programmable sector surveillance scanning, automatic target racking and programmable no-fire zones. U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena
