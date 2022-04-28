Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT CROWS-J Javelin Demonstration

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, became the first formation to fire a FGM-148 Javelin using the Common Remote Weapon Station-Javelin system from a Stryker, making it the most lethal formation in the U.S. Army, April 28 at Fort Carson, Colo. The CROWS-J is a stabilized mount that contains a sensor suite and fire control software, allowing on-the-move target reference points, programmable target reference points, programmable sector surveillance scanning, automatic target racking and programmable no-fire zones. U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    modernization
    CROWS-J

