    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCARNG Guard X at MATES on Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joe Roudabush 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina Army National Guard recruiters host High School students at the North Carolina Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) on Fort Bragg, NC for a Guard X event, April 23, 2022. The event is designed to allow young people who are interested in joining the NCNG a hands-on opportunity to see the equipment that soldiers use and ask questions about different career fields.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 17:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 841231
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-EP260-001
    Filename: DOD_108942496
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Fort Bragg
    recruiting
    MATES
    Guard X

