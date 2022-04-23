NCARNG Guard X at MATES on Fort Bragg

North Carolina Army National Guard recruiters host High School students at the North Carolina Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) on Fort Bragg, NC for a Guard X event, April 23, 2022. The event is designed to allow young people who are interested in joining the NCNG a hands-on opportunity to see the equipment that soldiers use and ask questions about different career fields.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 17:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|841231
|VIRIN:
|220427-Z-EP260-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108942496
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
