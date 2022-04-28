Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE QLE Knowledge–Giving birth or adopting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Nicholas Roeder 

    Military Health System

    Giving birth or adopting is a Qualifying Life Event. You need to take action to get TRICARE coverage. Learn more at www.tricare.mil/baby

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 15:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 841210
    VIRIN: 220428-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108942304
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE QLE Knowledge–Giving birth or adopting, by Nicholas Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TRICARE #QLE #Baby #Adopting #Adoption #Birth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT