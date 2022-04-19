Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATM qualifies Moody Airmen

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Combat Arms training ensures each Airmen is qualified on firearms. CATM is required for every Airman and is a contributing factor to their readiness. During CATM, Airmen learn safety, weapons nomenclature, assembly and more.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 15:06
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, CATM qualifies Moody Airmen, by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    CATM
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

