CATM qualifies Moody Airmen

Combat Arms training ensures each Airmen is qualified on firearms. CATM is required for every Airman and is a contributing factor to their readiness. During CATM, Airmen learn safety, weapons nomenclature, assembly and more.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841174
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-CX880-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108942129
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
