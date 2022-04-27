Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans conducts patrol in Windward Passage

    HAITI

    04.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans (WPC-1110) conducts a routine patrol in the Windward Passage April 27, 2022. The Coast Guard has amplified patrols throughout the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to deter illegal migration, conduct law enforcement operations and to preserve the safety of life at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HT

    #District Seven
    #USCG #Coast Guard #Windward Passage

