    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Karen Amaro 

    Communication Directorate             

    The Marine Corps celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated during the entire month of May for recognizing the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841165
    VIRIN: 220428-M-CG311-1001
    Filename: DOD_108942033
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Cpl Karen Amaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

