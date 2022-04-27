Best Leaders Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841158" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers conduct Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear assessments during the Regional Health Command-Atlantic’s Best Leader Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 27, 2022. The Best Leader Competition is an event aimed at evaluating the teamwork and guidance capabilities of 13 teams with one officer, one senior non-commissioned officer, one junior non commissioned officer, and three lower enlisted soldiers. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)