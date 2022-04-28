135th ESC - Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841147" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As the 135th Expeditionary Support Command (ESC) is deployed to Kuwait as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Operational Command Post (OCP) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), it wants to take a moment to remember those amazing military children. You are the reason we fight, and you are always on our minds and in our hearts.