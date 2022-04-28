Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    135th ESC - Month of the Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    04.28.2022

    Video by Capt. Joshua Sik 

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    As the 135th Expeditionary Support Command (ESC) is deployed to Kuwait as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Operational Command Post (OCP) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), it wants to take a moment to remember those amazing military children. You are the reason we fight, and you are always on our minds and in our hearts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841147
    VIRIN: 220428-A-NO292-090
    Filename: DOD_108941914
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    135th ESC
    Month of the Military Child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT