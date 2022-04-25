LCID 2022 Invitation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFLCMC’s Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) will take place 10-12 August, in-person, at the Dayton Convention Center.



We are excited to announce that in 2022, Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place within the same week (8-12 August). Both events will be co-hosted with Dayton Defense (operating as The Dayton Development Coalition) and both events will be hosted at the Dayton Convention Center. LCID and WDI will remain standalone events; we are combining the events in one week as to gain efficiencies in the sharing of information, collaboration and discussion.



