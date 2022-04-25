Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCID 2022 Invitation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    AFLCMC’s Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) will take place 10-12 August, in-person, at the Dayton Convention Center.

    We are excited to announce that in 2022, Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place within the same week (8-12 August). Both events will be co-hosted with Dayton Defense (operating as The Dayton Development Coalition) and both events will be hosted at the Dayton Convention Center. LCID and WDI will remain standalone events; we are combining the events in one week as to gain efficiencies in the sharing of information, collaboration and discussion.

    https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/LCID/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841146
    VIRIN: 220425-F-XF291-652
    Filename: DOD_108941901
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCID 2022 Invitation, by TSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC
    LCID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT