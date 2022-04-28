This week's look around the Air Force highlights the new Blueprint for Enlisted Force Development, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talks about the budget request for 2023, and leadership takes part in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid in World War Two.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841143
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-KT515-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108941889
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Blueprint for Enlisted Force Development, 2023 Budget, Remembering the Doolittle Raiders., by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT