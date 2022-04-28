AFSOC hosts heritage week in celebration of Air Force 75th anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command hosted a heritage week, April 18 – April 22 at Hurlburt Field, Florida and its surrounding communities. Events held as part of heritage week included a final Doolittle Raider Goblet Ceremony and Aerial Review, dedication ceremonies for the AC-130U Spooky Gunship and MH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft and a memorial in honor of the lives lost during Operation Eagle Claw. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Andrew Ancona)