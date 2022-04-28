Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC hosts heritage week in celebration of Air Force 75th anniversary

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Airman Andrew Ancona 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command hosted a heritage week, April 18 – April 22 at Hurlburt Field, Florida and its surrounding communities. Events held as part of heritage week included a final Doolittle Raider Goblet Ceremony and Aerial Review, dedication ceremonies for the AC-130U Spooky Gunship and MH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft and a memorial in honor of the lives lost during Operation Eagle Claw. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Andrew Ancona)

    This work, AFSOC hosts heritage week in celebration of Air Force 75th anniversary, by Amn Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    CSAF
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Heritage Week
    AF75

