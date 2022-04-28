AFSOC hosts heritage week in celebration of Air Force 75th anniversary

In celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command hosted a heritage week, April 18 – April 22 at Hurlburt Field, Florida and its surrounding communities. Events held as part of heritage week included a final Doolittle Raider Goblet Ceremony and Aerial Review, dedication ceremonies for the AC-130U Spooky Gunship and MH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft and a memorial in honor of the lives lost during Operation Eagle Claw. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Andrew Ancona)
04.28.2022
04.28.2022
Video Productions
HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
