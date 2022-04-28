Around the Air Force: Blueprint for Enlisted Force Development, 2023 Budget, Remembering the Doolittle Raiders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week's look around the Air the Air Force highlights the new Blueprint for Enlisted Force Development, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talks about the budget request for 2023, and leadership takes part in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid in World War Two.