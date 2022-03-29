Sgt. First Class Colin Hackney shares his personal story for Operation Resilience.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 12:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|841130
|VIRIN:
|220329-Z-PV458-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108941697
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Resilience - SFC Colin Hackney Vignette 2, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT