    Operation Resilience - SFC Colin Hackney Vignette 2

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Sgt. First Class Colin Hackney shares his personal story for Operation Resilience.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 12:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 841130
    VIRIN: 220329-Z-PV458-1003
    Filename: DOD_108941697
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: WI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Operation Resilience - SFC Colin Hackney Vignette 2, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin National Guard
    Operation Resilience

