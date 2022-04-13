Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Fire Training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing is continually enhancing the partnership between Davis-Monthan and the local community, but especially when it comes to fighting fire. Surrounding fire stations from the Tucson area partner with the Davis-Monthan Fire Department every few months to utilize these fire training grounds.

    This work, Community Fire Training, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighters
    Community Partnership
    355th Wing
    Davis-Monthan Fire Department
    Fire and Emergency Response
    Community Fire Training

