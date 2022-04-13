Community Fire Training

The 355th Wing is continually enhancing the partnership between Davis-Monthan and the local community, but especially when it comes to fighting fire. Surrounding fire stations from the Tucson area partner with the Davis-Monthan Fire Department every few months to utilize these fire training grounds.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841121
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108941604
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
