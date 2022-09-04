A quick clip showcasing the strengths and a few of the tactics used by the 355th Security Forces Squadron Tactical Response Team at Davis-Monthan.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 11:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|841119
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-BS488-942
|Filename:
|DOD_108941596
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Response Training Quick Clip, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT