    Tactical Response Training Quick Clip

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    A quick clip showcasing the strengths and a few of the tactics used by the 355th Security Forces Squadron Tactical Response Team at Davis-Monthan.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 11:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 841119
    VIRIN: 220409-F-BS488-942
    Filename: DOD_108941596
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    USAF
    TRT
    DM
    355th Security Forces

