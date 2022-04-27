Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time lapse: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District supports North Dakota flood fight

    VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, Strata Corporation, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, are assisting the city of Valley City, North Dakota, by constructing around 8,000 linear feet of temporary levees to protect the community from the Sheyenne Rivers following recent weather events within the region. Corps officials anticipate the temporary levee construction being complete ahead of the Sheyenne River cresting later this week. Corps officials will continue supporting the city once the construction is complete in coordination with their federal, state and local partners.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: VALLEY CITY, ND, US 

    Corps of Engineers
    North Dakota
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Flood Fight

