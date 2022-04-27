The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, Strata Corporation, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, are assisting the city of Valley City, North Dakota, by constructing around 8,000 linear feet of temporary levees to protect the community from the Sheyenne Rivers following recent weather events within the region. Corps officials anticipate the temporary levee construction being complete ahead of the Sheyenne River cresting later this week. Corps officials will continue supporting the city once the construction is complete in coordination with their federal, state and local partners.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|841118
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-LI073-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108941593
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|VALLEY CITY, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Time lapse: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District supports North Dakota flood fight, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
